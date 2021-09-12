2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $130,000

THIS HOME SAYS COMFORT FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN. TWO BEDROOM IS PERFECT FOR FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS AND THE POTENTIAL TO CONVERT THE ATTACHED GARAGE ALLOWS FOR FUTURE SWEAT EQUITY. THE YARD IS READY FOR SOME GREAT FAMILY GATHERINGS. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND OTHER AMENITIES. THERE IS A CAT IN THE HOME.