2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $129,900

  • Updated
THIS COZY AND COMFORTABLE STAIRLESS RANCH HOME WELCOMES YOU! THIS LOVELY HOME INCLUDES HARD WOOD FLOORS THOUGHOUT WITH A NEWLY TILED KITCHEN FEATURING UPDATED FINISHES INCLUDING CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. WITH NEW WINDOWS AND FURNACE, THIS HOME IS READY FOR ANY SEASON. THE EXTERIOR INCLUDES NEW GUTTERS, CHIMNEY FLASHING, AND WRAPPED WINDOWS. ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH A DETACHED GARAGE AS WELL. LARGE YARD AND CEMENT PATIO ALLOWS FOR LOTS OF ENTERTAINGING AND FAMILY GATHERINGS. THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT.

