 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $127,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $127,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $127,900

Original owners showing pride in ownership. You can have it all! Home within walking distance from lake Newer roof, gutters, windows and some copper plumbing. 2021 updated lower bathroom, updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Cherry wood floors so pretty you want to mess them up, to bad you can't ....and don't let the 2 bedrooms fool you because there 2 BONUS ROOMS in the basement so there is plenty of living space in this home! Lower level features a nice family and exercise room and the fenced in yard with shed is awesome for entertaining and gardening 1yr Home Warranty Included

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News