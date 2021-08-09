 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

2-bedroom home on the south side of Racine. Close to shopping and schools. It has a third room that can be office space, or a walk-in closet upstairs There's a second full bath in the basement and plenty of storage space throughout. Bonus room in basement currently being used as a bedroom

