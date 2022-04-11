 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $124,900

Charming 2 Bedroom bungalow with many updates! Including updated furnace, windows and siding, amazing refinished HWF in bedrooms and hallway. Beautiful natural woodwork in dining and living room. French door leading to front entryway. So much potential in the walkup expandable attic! Home Warranty Included!

