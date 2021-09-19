 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $122,500

Build equity in this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch starter home across from Lincoln park with 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard and finished lower level. Hard wood and laminate flooring, generous room sizes and open kitchen/living room area. Step down to finished lower level with half bath plus plenty of storage. Privacy fenced yard and great 2 car garage are a great bonus. Make an appointment today!

