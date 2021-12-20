 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900

Why rent when you can own!?- Great starter home or investment property. This cute 2 bedroom stairless ranch has been completely and tastefully renovated throughout. Great open floorplan with hardwood floors and loads of natural light. Bright living room with wood-burning Franklin stove .The fully updated Kitchen boasts glass backsplash and Stainless appliances. The family bath has been beautifully renovated with subway tile surround , ceramic floors and vanity. Updated light fixtures in each room.Turn key property with newer furnace , central air and new plumbing. The crawl space has been professionaly lined by badger Basement systems with Crawl-O-Sphere added. All this situated on nice sized lot with large 2 car detatched garage with driveway entrance

