2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900

Look for a space to tinker? Super cute little house with a HUGE 24 x 30 Heated and Insulated Garage with its own 1gas furnace, electrical service, attic space and two access doors. Perfect for a shop, toys, or just your cars. There is also an extra storage shed behind the garage and a Hot tub for when you need a break from all that tinkering. Inside the house you will find updated windows, newer AC, sunny living room,functional kitchen with attached first floor laundry/mechanical room. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, and downstairs?? well there is no downstairs so you don't have to worry about water in the basement! Come see this charming little house with the Big garage before its gone.Dont Miss the Hot Tub behind the Shed!

