2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $115,000

This is the perfect home for the first time home buyer or investor looking for a great rental property. Great location with just a few short blocks away from Lake Michigan, North Beach and the Zoo! Many updates include; Newer vinyl siding, New roof (second layer) ~2015, New water 2019, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, huge deck ~2012. Gather with friends in the large fenced in back yard this fall and enjoy a fire and good laughs! Heated 1.5 car garage is perfect for the automotive enthusiast plus multiple off street spaces to park vehicles. *This property is in good overall condition but it is being sold ''AS-IS'', seller will NOT consider FHA/VA financing nor make any repairs. Conventional financing or cash only.