2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $115,000

Nicely maintained, move in ready ranch home with hardwood floors. New roof, furnace, central air and hot water heater. Full basement and nice 1 car garage
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicely maintained, move in ready ranch home with hardwood floors. New roof, furnace, central air and hot water heater. Full basement and nice 1 car garage
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s? Apparently so.
The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue.
Acquitted does not mean innocent. A judge took into consideration allegations that a Racine man killed another in her sentencing last month, even though a jury found the man not guilty of the killing.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
The jury is seated. Opening remarks have been made. Here's what's been laid out so far in the courtroom...
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
Khalil Buckley, 24, was convicted on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 17, 2020 shooting death of Marcus Caldwell.
STURTEVANT — Local leaders gathered Tuesday at Renaissance Business Park, located south of Highway 20 and two miles east of Interstate 94, to …
The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed multiple charges against five men for their roles in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha.
STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a gun and a $13,000 ring in car thefts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.