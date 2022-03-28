2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $115,000

Cute, cozy, affordable ranch located in a quiet area close to schools and shopping. Sunny living room with entry closet. Kitchen has a pass through cutout wall open to living room. Master bedroom has patio doors that open to the deck in the back yard which is fully fenced for kids and pets. 2nd bedroom has a Murphy Bed. Closet passes through to the other bedroom. Original tub in bath has a cutout for ease to step in. Full basement is wide open for a rec room. Electric service was just updated. Cedar lined closet, canning area, shower in basement and another washing machine. Detached garage has a enclosed patio for enjoying the upcoming nice weather. Home warranty by Cinch is included.