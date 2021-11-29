2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $114,900

Exceptionally well-cared for 2-BRcharmer on a 60-ft wide lot. Have a camper or boat?Either (maybe both) will fit easily next to theoversized 2-car garage. AND, the garage issectioned so that one side can be utilized as aworkshop while the other side willaccommodate even a pick-up truck. Sit on thenew low-low maintenance front porch andenjoy the Fall breeze. Living/gaming/diningcombo plus a roomy eat-in kitchen. Twobedrooms, updated bath. Vinyl siding, replacement vinyl windows. New Bilco door ordered will make it abreeze to bring large items into the bsmt.Improvements: water heater, '18; front porch, side deck, concrete walks, '19; storm doors, landscaping, '21;furnace, roof, trim, gutters, '04. Easy drive for Milw commuting.