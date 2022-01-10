 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Paddock Lake - $159,900

Move right into this newly updated, charming home in highly desired Paddock Lake! 2 bedrooms on main floor and full bath. Living room features an electric fireplace for cozy winter evenings. New furnace and flooring in 2020. Paint inside and out and new deck 2021. Quiet double lot with plenty of room to play and room to add garage. Lake rights to Paddock Lake with year-round recreation just blocks away.

