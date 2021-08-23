2 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $174,900

This home will surprise you as soon as you see the additional family room in back with an additional full handicap accessible bath. Living room and two bedrooms with hardwood floors. beautiful flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen and rear foyer that also has stackable laundry on the first floor. This is a home you will enjoy with every turn. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Basement is clean with newer boiler, maintenance free siding and fenced yard. Many extras and features that will impress in this move in ready home. Near Lake Michigan in Lake Park, easy to Racine and Kenosha and the Interstate Via KR.