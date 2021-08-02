AMAZING 2 BR home right on the water of Lake Michigan in the Kenosha Harbor! Park your boat at your own private pier! New sea wall just went in for $130,000! Old piers have been taken out, put your new ones in and get the boat ready! Walk to downtown restaurants, bars and entertainment! Home has very unique and charming qualities, and was designed by a Frank Lloyd Wright understudy. Original hand-hewn doors and ceiling beams...all amazing woodwork throughout! The large FR overlooks the entire harbor, and wait until you see the amazing yard! Full basement and attached garage. Fireplace is decorative, new tear off roof 2013, updated electric, all new windows 2018, space for at least 2 docks and 3 slips per owner. Awesome main home or 2nd home! See it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $510,000
