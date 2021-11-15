 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $269,900

1st time on the market. This Beautiful Brick Ranch boast large rooms. 2 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. Loaded with an abundance of large closets. Rec room, 2nd Kitchen and extra room plus 1/2 bath in the basement. Hardwood and ceramic flooring. Large yard with fenced area. 2.5 car garage. New Roof on House and Garage with 25 year architectural shingles.

