2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $250,000

Amazing immaculate move in ready Ranch home. Enjoy the gazebo and private deck. Fully remodeled kitchen and bath. The design was well thought out to maximize the space & the details. Quality through out. Energy Star Jeldwen windows, new roof, exterior doors, & storm doors, updated 100 amp electric service. New interior doors & trim, hardwood floors. New Kitchen staggered height cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed dimmable lighting, stainless steel appliances includes a 5 burner range.Garage was built NEW in 2019 features 50 amp service & wired for 220, attic storage with pull down staircase. If you need more living space the lower level offers 2nd bath, rec room and a spare room. Remodeling was completed with permits. For list of improvements & updates see MLS unde

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

