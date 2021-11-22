WOW!! This North-side Kenosha bungalow has been 95% completely remodeled inside and out! LOOKS BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION!! One of a kind two bedroom, one bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood. All NEW flooring, QUARTZ kitchen counters, custom walk in shower with tile and dual entry to the master bedroom, Newer furnace, almost all new windows, heated 2 car garage.... The list goes on and on! Main floor bathroom has dedicated space for future first floor laundry if desired. The lower level set up for a future third bedroom and full bath plus additional room for the possible ''Man Cave'' or rec-room. This beautiful home must be seen in person! Don't drag your feet on this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s? Apparently so.
The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue.
Acquitted does not mean innocent. A judge took into consideration allegations that a Racine man killed another in her sentencing last month, even though a jury found the man not guilty of the killing.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
The jury is seated. Opening remarks have been made. Here's what's been laid out so far in the courtroom...
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
Khalil Buckley, 24, was convicted on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 17, 2020 shooting death of Marcus Caldwell.
STURTEVANT — Local leaders gathered Tuesday at Renaissance Business Park, located south of Highway 20 and two miles east of Interstate 94, to …
The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed multiple charges against five men for their roles in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha.
STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a gun and a $13,000 ring in car thefts.