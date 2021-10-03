2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $209,900

This charming lannon stone ranch home with a big fenced in back yard is ready for you to make it your own! This home features a bright foyer entryway with large glass block sidelights and an oversized living room with built in shelves and cabinets, generous picture window, and a natural fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The formal dining room has built in corner cabinets, and could easily be used as a home office. The cozy kitchen features plenty of storage. You will look forward to enjoying the four season room that opens to the back yard where you can enjoy cooking in the outdoor fireplace -- it even has electrical! Main bathroom boasts a large vanity with sink that is flanked by decorative storage and a large bath. Bonus room and half bath in the basement.