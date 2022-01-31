 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,900

Do not hesitate and get into Your 2022 New Beginnings Home sooner than later. This Quality Ranch Home Priced to Sell has been Well Maintained and taken Care of over the years and is now Ready for the next owner to Enjoy. Clean and Updated will make you look while the Unbeatable monthly payment will make for an Easy Decision. Hurry over before someone else scoops it up.

