2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $170,000

THIS WELL-MAINTAINED SOUTHSIDE RANCH IS WAITING FOR IT'S NEW OWNER. YOU CAN PEOPLE WATCH WITH A DRINK IN HAND FROM IT'S COVERED FRONT PORCH. THERE'S LOTS OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. THIS HOME TOUTS A LARGE LIVING/DINNING ROOM AND A RECREATIONAL SPACE DOWN STAIRS. OUTDOORS HAS A 2.5 CAR GARAGE AND A LARGE CEMENT PATIO. FENCED IN FOR PRIVACY.