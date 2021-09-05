2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $169,900

This is the home you've been waiting for! Absolutely adorable ranch home, all you have to do is move in! 2 bedroom home with lots of closet space! All recently remodled! Beauiful hardwood floors throughout! A gorgeous kitchen with all newer appliances and has a pantry! A small eat in area that looks out with a brand new patio door (which includes 2 doggie doors, one made for smaller dogs and bigger dogs, such a great feature if you have pets) Newer mechanicals and roof! Completely brand new fence installed too! Dont miss this before its gone!