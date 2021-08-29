2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $154,900

Beautifully transformed home in northeast Kenosha! New flooring throughout with luxury vinyl in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms; all rooms freshly painted, newer vinyl windows, and new bathroom remodel (deep soak tub, sink and commode). The new kitchen is ready for your culinary skills featuring new refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, and microwave. New cabinets and countertops make this room a showplace. Large deck with new sliding door from the back of the house, and small deck at the front of the house. Completing the package is the white picket fence with beautiful rhododendrons now in bloom. Act quickly to view this gracious and affordable home.