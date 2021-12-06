2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $125,000

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO FINANCING. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY.Attention Renters! You can own this home for less than the cost of rent. This cute little house can be yours . New windows and doors, new roof including decking, updated electric and plumbing, freshly painted interior and a low maintenance exterior. There is a 4 camera ''Night Owl'' security system. The home is located on an extra deep lot with a new concrete driveway and plenty of room to build a garage.