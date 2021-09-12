2 Bedroom Home in Dover - $147,000

Nothing to do but move in to this beautifully finished home! Located a few blocks from Eagle Lake and part of the Eagle Manor Community Association. Enjoy fishing and motorized sports on this 515 acre lake. The home sits on a private park like lot that is over a third acre and lined with mature trees. New carpet, updated kitchen, new bathroom, hardwood floors, newer windows and doors. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Parks, beach, and a clubhouse are all within walking distance.