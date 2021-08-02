This little charmer is ready for it's new owner! It's quaint but has everything you'll need. Two bedrooms with the upper the entire length of the house. Nice size living room with dining room. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered from deck. Huge fenced backyard is perfect for pets or small kids. This home is so affordable it could be less than rent! Community well fees are $250.00 per year.
2 Bedroom Home in Dover - $109,900
