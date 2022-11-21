16th St. Studios to host open house Dec. 2

RACINE — The public is invited to visit the 22nd annual 16th Street Studios open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St. There is no admission fee.

The open house offers the public a chance to peer into the studios of more than 70 resident artists. The artists invite you to see how they work, discuss their art and process, and find one-of-a kind art and holiday gifts. The range of media include paint, sculpture, mix media, printmaking, photography, ceramics and jewelry. Food from Chit Chaat will be available.

The historic Racine Business Center is considered to be the first business incubator in the United States. For more than 26 years, some of those business incubators have been the creative homes of local artists and artisans. For more information, go to racineartsandbusinesscenter.com/16th-street-studios.