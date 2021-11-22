16th St. Studios annual open house Dec. 4

RACINE — The 16th Street Studios in the Racine Arts and Business Center, 1405 16th St., will hold a 25th anniversary open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

16th Street Studios is often called the best kept secret in Racine. For 25 years, artists have called the 550,000-square-foot mixed use industrial building their creative home. They have dreamed in this building, created art, built careers and grown into a community of more than 70 artists.

Each December, 16th Street Studios artists open their doors to the public. The annual free, family-friendly event offers unique gifts created by local artists and artisans. Art lovers are invited to tour their studios, learn about their craft, and purchase paintings, drawings, collage, pottery, photographs and more. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artist's passion and style.

Several artists are award winning regionally, nationally and internationally. See the participating artists working in a wide range of media at racineartsandbusinesscenter.com/events.

In addition, visit The Gallery at 16th to view the newly-installed 2021 exhibit giving an overview of the work of resident artists. New this year, Chef Emerson Holliday of Dragon Pit BBQ will bring his barbecue to the second floor cafe.

Also featured is the "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit" where visitors can learn about the role the Business Center has played in developing some of the city's iconic industries and companies. The Racine Arts and Business Center is the oldest business incubator in the United States. The Cream City brick complex was constructed around 1865. In 1995, artists began occupying space in studios that boast exposed brick and beams and large windows.

Free parking is available on the street and in the east and west lots. Enter the building on its north side at either of its two entrances, identified by canopies carrying the avenue numbers, 1405 and 1515. Greeters will provide maps and directions to elevators and stairways. Masks are required.

