15 deaths reported Saturday
COVID IN WISCONSIN

15 deaths reported Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 946 cases on Saturday, according to health officials. Sunday’s numbers were not available at press time.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the positive rate for tests on Saturday was about 11%, a sign that more people could have infections than tests are showing.

Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 77, an increase of 11%. There were 177 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 80,000 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. About 89% of them have fully recovered, but 1,168 have died.

As of Saturday in Racine County, 4,147 cases had been confirmed with 91 deaths and a case fatality percentage of 2.2%, according to DHS. As of Saturday, 56,631 tests had been performed that came back negative in Racine County.

