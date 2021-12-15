120821-NWS-SPONSORED

Holidays can be meaningful and fun times for family and friends. As we gather with our loved ones during this time of the year, we reminisce and catch up with each other's changes in our lives.

Sometimes these changes bring excitement and are joyous, but other times these changes — especially with our more vulnerable loved ones who are older or have disabilities — bring concern.

Changes that may be noticed can include:

Is there more clutter or throw rugs that pose as a fall hazard?

Is there enough food in the home? Is the food available nutritious?

Mistakes with medications: Have the prescriptions been filled timely?

Additional confusion/altered states: Do they seem confused or unlike their normal self? Have they left the home and found themselves "lost" or unsure?

Changes with personal care or clothing: Is the person wearing weather appropriate clothing? Is it clean? Have you noticed a change in self-care and hygiene?

Inability to attend to housekeeping

Mail stacking up or money problems

Missed or unscheduled medical appointments

Have friends or neighbors voiced concerns about changes with your loved one?

When you notice signs that your parent, relative or loved one needs help, it is important to know what steps to take next. The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) provides free, unbiased information and resources around all these topics.

The spring season tends to be busy for the ADRC as they get connected with families who noticed things weren't right during the holidays. At that point, families might be in crisis mode as they try to resolve their loved one's problems.

The ADRC suggests looking out for these signs regularly, and earlier than the holidays, so that families can proactively look out for their loved one's health in the long term. The goal is to keep your loved one safe and supported in their home as long as possible.

When starting a conversation with your loved one about your concerns, consider framing your suggestions as things that would benefit them if you are worried about scaring them away, or discouraging them from seeking help. For example: "So that you're more comfortable at home, let's think about hiring someone who can help with some chores."

The ADRC can also connect your loved ones with programs such as Meals on Wheels, which provides home-delivered meals, and evidence- and exercise-based classes such as Stepping On, which helps prevents falls.

Some signs may require a simple fix, but other times, you may need to provide more help. Share what you see with the person's doctor. Talk with neighbors and friends about sharing what they see with you.

If your loved one does not have advanced directives, it is time to start this conversation and complete needed documents. Local community resources are also available to assist with these needs.

Information is available online at www.adrc.racinecounty.com or call us at 262-833-8777.

