110321-NWS-OTHER-ELECTION

The state justice department has already said it has no plans to pursue the case, the sheriff said.

Wolfe noted Monday that the Wisconsin Elections Commission "is not a law enforcement entity and we cannot prosecute crimes."

Wolfe says she's not 'an easy target'

The allegations — that eight residents of the Ridgewood Care Center cast ballots in the November election even though their families believed they did not have the mental capacity to vote — were followed by calls for Wolfe’s resignation from close to a dozen state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

“I think in some ways they think I’m an easy target — I’m not,” Wolfe said during a press conference Monday. “I don’t think that the claims have any basis and I do think this is partisan politics at its worst, but at the same time I have an obligation as the state’s nonpartisan elections official to rise above it.”

State law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court.