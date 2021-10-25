102621-NWS-CORRECTION

 Skip to main content
A story published in The Journal Times Monday erroneously referred to Nick Ramsey, coordinator of the Wall Poems of Racine group, as a Racine County supervisor. Ramsey is not an elected official.

