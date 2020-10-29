10 local pediatricians say families in Racine and Kenosha should not trick or treat this year

In a group statement, 10 Racine County- and Kenosha County-based pediatricians affiliated with Advocate Aurora Health have said that local families should “NOT participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating this year.”
The statement (signed by eight doctors, one physician assistant and one nurse practitioner) was issued Wednesday, with Halloween just a couple days away.
“Door-to-door trick-or-treating places both our children and the homeowners who hand out candy at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. Even though children are less likely than adults to get seriously ill from this infection, they can easily spread it to parents and grandparents who are more vulnerable to serious complications,” a letter issued Wednesday reads.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our community especially hard in recent weeks, and our state is currently leading the nation as the fastest growing COVID-19 hotspot. It is imperative that each of us do everything we can to reduce the spread of this potentially deadly disease.”
The letter is signed by Sheri A. Rocco, MD, FAAP, chairperson of Pediatrics-Aurora Medical Center Kenosha; Allison M. Blonski, MD; Diane M. Gerlach, DO; Lindsey M. Kaufman, PA-C; Pradeep G. Kumar, MD; Rebecca Lescher, MD; Jennifer M. Nelson, MD; Brian G. Sapp, MD; Soniya G. Shah, DO; and Jacqueline A. Stark, NP.
These medical professionals are following the lead of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is discouraging door-to-door trick or treating nationwide this year — even in parts of the country that are not hotspots, while Wisconsin has among the highest rates of infection nationwide right now.
Most communities are still holding trick or treating on Halloween, which comes on Saturday, although North Bay has canceled it. Earlier this month, the City of Racine Public Health Department decided not to cancel trick or treating, but still said it would not be safe to go out.
“After every holiday we continue to see spikes in cases because people simply don’t take the proper precautions to stay safe,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said at the time. “However, given that all of our neighboring communities, except one, have scheduled Halloween as usual, our fear is that city residents will simply go to neighboring villages where COVID-19 is actually more prevalent and could be put at greater risk.”
The times each local community is planning to have trick or treat are:
- City and town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
- Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Dover: 6-8 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
- Kenosha: 2-5 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: 5-8 p.m.
- Racine: 5-7 p.m.
- Raymond: 4-7 p.m.
- Somers: 2-5 p.m.
- Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
- Union Grove: 5-7 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wind Point: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Yorkville: 5-7 p.m.
What else should we do?
An article from the American Academy of Pediatrics published on HealthyChildren.org offers the following safer alternatives to trick or treating amid a pandemic:
- Virtual costume parties & parades
- Having a spooky movie night
- Pumpkin decorating
- Outdoor community events such as going to a corn maze, while avoiding indoor attractions like haunted houses
If you still decide to trick or treat, the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages incorporating masks into the costume.
Concerned about COVID-19?
