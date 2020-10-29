10 local pediatricians say families in Racine and Kenosha should not trick or treat this year

These medical professionals are following the lead of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is discouraging door-to-door trick or treating nationwide this year — even in parts of the country that are not hotspots, while Wisconsin has among the highest rates of infection nationwide right now.

Most communities are still holding trick or treating on Halloween, which comes on Saturday, although North Bay has canceled it. Earlier this month, the City of Racine Public Health Department decided not to cancel trick or treating, but still said it would not be safe to go out.

“After every holiday we continue to see spikes in cases because people simply don’t take the proper precautions to stay safe,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said at the time. “However, given that all of our neighboring communities, except one, have scheduled Halloween as usual, our fear is that city residents will simply go to neighboring villages where COVID-19 is actually more prevalent and could be put at greater risk.”

The times each local community is planning to have trick or treat are: