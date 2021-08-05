 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $50,000

This single family, one bedroom ranch is a TLC dreamers dream with large fenced back yard, newer roof, but all the elements are here, easy to convert to two bedroom, living room has carpet central kitchen and bath, generous storage area with hook ups for washer and dryer. This could be nice again with your help.

