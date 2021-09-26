 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $129,995

Cute maintenance free stairless ranch offers 1 bedroom and a den that can be used a variety of ways. Great place to start your homeownership journey. Updates in the last 7 years include siding on house and garage, windows, driveway and there is the HUGE 3 car garage! Plenty of room to use for your cars and storage. Open concept living room and kitchen which includes newer cabinets. Stove and refrigerator are only 5 years old. 6 panel oak doors and trim throughout. Main bedroom has a nice sized closet. Den could be used as an office, nursery or even a dining room. Main bath has large vanity, walk-in shower and laundry area. Washer and dryer are less than 5 years old.

