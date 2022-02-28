1 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $109,900

Rehabbers Delight! This Cute 1 bedroom home is waiting for a new owner with a vision. Front deck and enclosed 11 x 6 front porch opens to a living room and bedroom with walk-in closet. Kitchen has wood cabinets. Great back hall storage area and crawl space. Partially fenced backyard, 1 car attached garage PLUS a like new 2.5 car vinyl sided garage. Located in a super location and close to everything. House needs TLC however comps support a much higher value when renovated. Seller has never lived on the property and is selling ''as-is''.