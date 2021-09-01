090221-NWS-RUSD-FIRSTDAY

RUSD, the fifth-biggest district in the state in terms of student population, is the only district in Racine County to mandate masks to begin the school year.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide. In June, fewer than 1% of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services ; as of Aug. 30, an average of 8% of tests were coming back positive.

Upper left: Alex Trejo kisses his son Dylan Trejo, 5, as they wait for the start of school at SC Johnson Elementary School Wednesday morning. Lower left: Avril Maldonado is held by a staff member, left, and her mother, Julia Maldonado, right, as the 5-year-old balks at entering school at SC Johnson Elementary. Right: Students at Janes Elementary got the honor of walking the red carpet ahead of their first day of the 2021-2022 school year; each year, the red carpet is rolled out for at least one different RUSD school.