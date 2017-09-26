RACINE COUNTY — County officials remained mum Monday on a potential sales tax increase that could be enacted should Racine County be chosen as the site for the Foxconn plant.
Trending now
Never miss a deal!
Signup to get deals in your inbox.
promotion
Now through the end of the month enjoy free, unlimited digital access on our website.
Journal Times readers voted these restaurants as the best breakfast places in the 2017 Best of Racine County contest.
Latest Local Offers
Ultimate Dental Care
Compass Insurance Group